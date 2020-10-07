Patriots QB Cam Newton shares important message following positive COVID-19 test

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton shouts as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is urging the world to wear a mask and practice social distancing just days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Wear your mask, keep your distance,” Newton said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Newton tested positive for the virus over the weekend, prompting the NFL to push Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to Monday night.

The 31-year-old veteran was forced to sit out of the game and the Patriots lost 26-10.

If Newton is asymptomatic, there’s a chance he could return for this weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos if he has two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Patriots canceled their practice Wednesday after star cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Gilmore traveled to Kansas City on Monday and played in the game.

To guard against the virus, the CDC recommends frequent hand washing, staying six feet away from others, wearing a face covering, and sanitizing high-traffic surfaces.

