BOSTON (WHDH) - Saturday kicks off the annual Best Buddies bike ride to Hyannis Port. The non-profit group raises money to help people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and 7News is a proud partner.

New Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is the honorary chair of this year’s Best Buddies Challenge. Maye is following in Tom Brady’s footsteps in many ways — on the field as potentially the next franchise quarterback, but off the field as well.

From passing to pedaling, Maye was at the John. F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston Friday to buddy up with Best Buddies and kick off the Hyannis Port challenge.

“It gives you a smile on your face, just being a part of that group and they’re such a great organization. I got in touch with them in Boston, I know Boston’s a big spot and a hot spot for the Best Buddies organization, so just glad to come and be a part,” Maye said. “It’s really an honor for me, an honor to be a part of this group.”

The new Patriots quarterback is excited to be this year’s honorary chair for the challenge that raises millions to help people with disabilities build friendships, find employment, and live fuller lives.

“I think the goal is to impact their lives, and that’s what Best Buddies helps — get them jobs, and houses, places to live, and just friendship. The biggest thing is the friendship,” Maye said.

Maye admires Brady’s dedication and support for the Best Buddies program.

“Greatest of all time, on the field, but everybody talks about him off the field, so I think that’s what really leaving your legacy is part of. I think Tom showed it in the best way, being involved with Best Buddies and so many different organizations,” Maye said.

Anthony Shriver, the founder of Best Buddies, expressed his excitement about Maye working with the organization.

“Drake Maye is a great addition to the Best Buddies family and to our team. I mean, how lucky are we to get the third pick of the NFL Draft, a new quarterback for the Patriots. Obviously, we’ve had incredible success with quarterbacks from the Patriots with Tom Brady. He did so much for us for 25 years up here and I think Drake’s got a lot of the same qualities,” Shriver said.

Maye even has a personal connection to the cause. His cousin has a developmental disability, and he jumped at the chance to get involved.

“So many different things, avenues to touch their hearts, and it really touches the people that are part of it — it touches ours too. Just a great deal and a great thing for me to be a part of,” Maye said.

He hasn’t even started in a game for New England, yet he considers this one of his first big events as a Patriot.

If you would like to participate in the Best Buddies Challenge or donate, you can visit bestbuddieschallenge.org.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)