BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a gift giveaway in his playbook.

The Pats backup QB visited an elementary school in Brockton to surprise them with free sneakers and hats.

In collaboration with Shoes Tht Fit and The Lids Foundation, Brissett handed out the gifts to students at the Baker Elementary School in Brockton.

“I love shoes and it always feels good to give kids a pair of shoes, I know how much that means to kids,” he said. “I’m just so happy to see the smiles on their faces.”

