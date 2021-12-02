FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and cornerback J.C. Jackson both earned player of the month honors for November, helping their team to a perfect 4-0 record, the team announced Thursday.

Jones was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month, while Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Jones led a very efficient Patriots offense in November, completing 76-of-99 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdown passes. He completed 76.8 percent of his passes and had a quarterback rating of 117.2.

Jackson played a major role in helping the Patriots defense allow a stingy 26 total points in November, racking up four interceptions, including an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 7.

Defensive back Adrian Phillips was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week earlier this season and Nick Folk was previously named Special Teams Player of the Week.

