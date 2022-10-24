FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to return for tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bears despite being listed as “questionable” on the team’s final injury report of the week and spending more than four weeks healing his sprained left ankle.

“I’ve done a good job trying to help the team as Best I can in film and you know during the fame to watch it is really good, obviously I want to be out there to help the team and that’s what I’m gonna do,” Jones said.

The NFL Network reported Jones took the bulk of the first. Team reps in Sunday’s practice showed he’s on track to start but experts said there still is a lot of work Jones has to do.

“He’s not gonna be 100%, probably for the entire year,” said Mike Giardi of the NFL Network. “We talk about the severity of this injury, this is something that will linger but what they’ve done is they’ve decreased the swelling, they’ve built up the flexibility there, the strength in that.”

The bar has been raised for Jones as Bailey Zappe has held up a strong performance in the meantime, which Giardi thinks Jones feels.

“Someone came in and did your job, and even though it looked a little bit difference and they treated him a little bit differently, the end result was what everybody wants and that’s victories,” Giardi said.

The Patriots are set to play the Bears at 8:15 p.m. Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)