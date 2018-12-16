Patriots QB Tom Brady helps fan who lost everything in CA wildfire

Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady reached out to help a fan who lost everything in the California wildfires.

As the flames inched closer to Christian Holland’s home in Paradise California, Christian Holland knew he would have to evacuate to safety.

But, he knew he would not be going anywhere without his prized Brady jersey.

Holland took to Instagram, posting a photo of himself in a mask and holding the jersey writing, “The only thing I grabbed out of my house on the morning of November 8 as The Camp Fire in Paradise CA consumed my entire town was my Tom Brady #12 Game Jersey!”

The picture caught Brady’s attention and the QB, a northern California native, reached out offering a signed ball to go with the jersey.

