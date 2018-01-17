Tom Brady lands on injury report with hand ailment ahead of AFC title game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared on Wednesday’s injury report with a right hand injury and was reportedly a limited participant at practice.

The injury was disclosed ahead of the team’s AFC Championship Game matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. It’s not immediately known how Brady was injured.

The veteran signal-caller was slated to address the media Wednesday afternoon, but the team instead said he would not be speaking due to a meeting with the medical staff.

Brady, who helped the Patriots to a 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans last week, appeared on the injury report multiple times this year. He also dealt with an achilles injury and a shoulder injury earlier in the year.

Alan Branch, Rex Burkhead, and Mike Gillislee were also limited at practice with injuries, according to the injury report released by the Patriots Wednesday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)