Patriots QB Tom Brady on verge of major career milestone

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots gunslinger Tom Brady is on the verge of a major career milestone heading into Thursday night’s tilt with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

With just three scoring passes, the 41-year-old will join an exclusive NFL group: The 500-touchdown club.

He currently sits at 497 touchdowns and has a great chance of reaching the milestone, especially considering the fact that he has thrown for 29 scores in 13 career games against the Colts.

Brady is coming off a three-score victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

One paper, New England’s passing attack figures to be in line for a boost with Julian Edelman returning from suspension.

Brady only trails Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, who have 539 and 508 respectively.

