FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots received concerning grades in a survey sent to every NFL player who was on the roster in 2022.

The NFL Player’s Association released its “NFL Player Team Report Cards” on Wednesday, with a total of 1,300 players participating and ranking their team in eight categories, including treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room, and team travel.

Patriots players ranked the conditions in New England as among the worst in the NFL, with some describing Gillette Stadium as “old and dated.” The Pats also seemingly got a bad grade for being one of 11 teams that do not offer daycare.

The team got C’s and D’s in categories like treatment of families and team travel. Another problem area seems to be facilities, including the weight, locker, and training rooms.

Fans are worried these grades could hurt the team’s ability to recruit.

“I’m sure that is something players take into account when they are a free agent,” one fan said.

Gillette is going under some renovations aimed at improving the fan experience, but according to reports, the weight room is getting an upgrade as well.

