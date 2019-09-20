Patriots release embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have released embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team announced Friday.

In a statement, a team spokesman said, “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown is facing sexual misconduct and rape allegations.

In a tweet, Brown said, “Thank you for the opportunity, Patriots.”

Sports Illustrated published “intimidating” text messages on Thursday night that Brown allegedly sent in a group chat, which included a woman who says he made an unwanted sexual advance toward her in 2017.

In the texts, Brown reportedly referred to his accuser as a “super broke girl,” encouraging others in the group to investigate her.

Brown’s former personal trainer, Britney Taylor, also filed a civil suit in Florida that alleges the 31-year-old receiver raped her.

He made his Patriots debut this past Sunday, snagging four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Brown has denied all of the allegations against him.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

