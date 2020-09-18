Patriots release final injury report ahead of showdown with Seahawks

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have ruled one player out for Sunday’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, while six other players are questionable to play, the team announced Friday.

Rookie linebacker Josh Uche will be sidelined with an ankle injury. Uche missed practice on Thursday and participated in a limited capacity on Friday.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copland (knee), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and tight end Dalton Keene (neck), were all limited in practice this week and are questionable to take the field in Seattle.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones and linebacker Cassh Maluia were both removed from the injury report on Thursday.

Seattle defensive end Rasheem Green (neck) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) are both listed as doubtful to play. Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (foot) is questionable to play against his former team.

Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. from CenturyLink Field.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)