Patriots release veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are released veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski on Monday, the team announced.

Bill Belichick is moving on from the 36-year-old, who made four Pro Bowl appearances in 14 seasons with the Patriots.

Gostkowski, a fourth-round draft pick in 2006, missed most of the 2019 season with a hip injury.

He currently sits atop New England’s all-time scoring list with 1,775 career points and 374 field goals. His 87.4 percent field goal accuracy rate is the highest in Patriots history and fifth in NFL history.

It’s not clear who the Patriots plan to target as a replacement.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)