FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, the club announced Monday.

Van Noy, 30, played for the Patriots from 2016 through the 2019 season after joining the team in a trade with Detroit and he then rejoined the team in March 2021 after a season in Miami.

Van Noy was also part of two Super Bowl Championship teams with the Patriots.

Last season Van Noy played in 16 games with eight starts and finished with 66 total tackles, five sacks, one interception that he returned 35 yards for a touchdown, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

