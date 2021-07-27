FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday released a veteran wide receiver on the eve of the start of training camp.

The club announced that they released 29-year-old Devin Smith, a veteran of four NFL seasons.

Smith spent time with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans before joining the New England practice squad.

In 18 NFL games with six starts, Smith totaled 15 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

