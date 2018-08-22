Patriots release veteran WR Kenny Britt

New England Patriots wide receiver Kenny Britt stretches while warming up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have parted ways with veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt.

The 29-year-old was released Wednesday after joining the Patriots back in December, the team announced.

Britt appeared in three games with the Patriots and caught just two passes for 23 yards. He had been battling a nagging hamstring injury.

The former 30th overall pick in 2009 has played for four teams in nine seasons.

New England released fellow wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell earlier in training camp after struggling to bounce back from knee surgery.

