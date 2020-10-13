Patriots reportedly ‘on track to play’ Sunday after 2nd straight day of no new positive tests

A passer-by walks past a New England Patriots football team logo near the Patriots ProShop at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL has postponed the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are reportedly “on track to play” this weekend against the Denver Broncos after the team recorded no new positive COVID-19 tests for the second straight day on Tuesday.

Bill Belichick is preparing his team to take the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m., ESPN reported.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive for the virus on Sunday and was placed on the COVID-19 list, but the there have been on new positives among players and staff since then, according to NFL reporter Mike Reiss.

The Patriots and Broncos were slated to play on Monday but the NFL postponed the game following Cowart’s test.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore previously tested positive for the virus. They were both said to be asymptomatic.

New England could return to practice on Wednesday.

