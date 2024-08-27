FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots released quarterback Bailey Zappe as part of a flurry of cuts on NFL cutdown day Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Zappe, who logged 14 appearances over two seasons with the Patriots, played 10 games for New England last year and took over as the Patriots’ starter once coaches benched former starting quarterback Mac Jones.

Reiss cited ESPN sources in his reporting. Several other outlets reported the same news Tuesday morning.

The Patriots previously waived Zappe before the 2023 season before signing him to their practice squad and promoting him throughout the season as Jones stumbled. Though the team could attempt a similar move this fall, experts said they are unlikely to do so after signing veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, drafting Drake Maye, and also selecting Joe Milton III in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

All NFL teams were required to finalize their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. As the Patriots trimmed their roster, they also cut 2023 fourth round draft pick Chad Ryland and tapped veteran Joey Slye as their starting kicker.

Slye has connected on 82% of his field goal attempts across five seasons while Ryland missed nine kicks and an extra point in his lone season in Foxboro.

The Patriots wrapped up their preseason on Thursday of last week and are scheduled to open the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo had not publicly announced who he would select as his starting quarterback against Cincinnati as of Tuesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)