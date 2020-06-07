Patriots respond to death of former wide receiver Reche Caldwell

The New England Patriots are reacting to the death of former wide receiver Reche Caldwell on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the organization said in a post on Twitter.

Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, according to a report from TMZ.

No additional information was immediately released.

