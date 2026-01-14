FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly a quarter century ago, a beloved Patriots tradition began.

Tom Brady and his team were not introduced individually, it was all for one, and one for all.

And it worked. The Pats stunned the St. Louis Rams, winning the team’s first Super Bowl nearly 24 years ago.

The tradition, initiated by coach Bill Belichick, went on for more than two decades. Mike Vrabel was a linebacker on the team during his first campaign with New England.

But as a coach, Vrabel switched things up in October. He decided his players would be introduced to the cheering crowd, individually.

“I mean it looked pretty good the other night,” Vrabel said. “I thought it was cool.”

While parting ways with the one time introduction for the whole team might have been a shock to some at first, the crowd seems to really get into it.

“I think it’s a cool change,” K’LAvon Chaisson said, Patriots defensive end.

Wideout Stefon Diggs, always full of energy, told us it’s an honor for him to be introduced and jog out to the field right before the QB who gets him the ball, Drake Maye.

“I like that I’m second to last,” Diggs said. “Get a little bit from Drake, like sprinkles on top.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)