Patriots reveal plan to bring fans back to Gillette Stadium for upcoming season

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Tuesday revealed a plan to bring NFL fans back to Gillette Stadium for the upcoming season, along with a number of protocols that will be in place to guard against the transmission of COVID-19.

“While Patriots fans eagerly await the kickoff of what is sure to be a unique season, the organization has been working diligently to ensure the game day experience is safe for everyone when football resumes,” a post on the team’s official website read.

When the 2020 NFL season kicks off, the Patriots say they expect to host about 20 percent of Gillette Stadium’s capacity, which is normally 65,878 people.

Fans will be asked to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other fans and tickets will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less, according to the team. The first eight rows of stadium seats will not be used.

Face coverings will be required at all times inside the stadium.