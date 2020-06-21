Patriots, Revs team up to deliver meals to military and vets in need

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and New England Revolution teamed up this weekend to deliver meals to military members and veterans in need.

Volunteers helped distribute the meals at the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in South Boston on Saturday afternoon, just in time for Father’s Day.

Both teams have been delivering truck loads of food over the past three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals consist of non-perishables and recipes that can feed two people three meals over the course of two weeks.

Since the pandemic, both teams have worked with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation on the effort that has produced more than 3 million meals to those in need.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)