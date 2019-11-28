BOSTON (WHDH) - A family moved into their permanent home days before Thanksgiving with the help of New England Patriots running back Sony Michel.

Volunteers from Northern Bank worked alongside Heading Home, a local nonprofit that provides shelter and support services to individuals and families in Greater Boston, to clean and furnish an empty apartment and transform it into a home for a family who spent two and a half years in a shelter.

Michel welcomed the family to their new home.

The family’s teenage son referred to this greeting as “the greatest gift [he] will ever get.”

