Patriots safety, Duron Harmon, denied entry to Costa Rica after marijuana found in luggage

(WHDH) — New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon was denied entry to Costa Rica after marijuana was found in his luggage according to a Costa Rican newspaper.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody at Juan Santamaría International Airport after trying to enter the country with marijuana in his luggage.

Harmon was flying from Fort Lauderdale and was expelled from the country after the marijuana was located by officials.

The New England Patriots wrote a statement on Saturday that read, “We are aware of the situation involving Duron Harmon Friday night in Costa Rica. He has since returned to the U.S. and we are seeking to gain more information. At this time, we have no further update.”

