CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has pleaded not guilty to a cocaine possession charge, officials announced.
Chung waived his Wednesday arraignment and entered a not guilty plea, according to a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesperson.
A dispositional conference has been scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia.
A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old NFL player on Aug. 8 after members of the Meredith Police Department responded to his home on June 25 for a “call for service” and allegedly found cocaine.
