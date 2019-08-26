New England Patriots' Patrick Chung speaks with members of the media during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has pleaded not guilty to a cocaine possession charge, officials announced.

Chung waived his Wednesday arraignment and entered a not guilty plea, according to a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesperson.

A dispositional conference has been scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old NFL player on Aug. 8 after members of the Meredith Police Department responded to his home on June 25 for a “call for service” and allegedly found cocaine.

