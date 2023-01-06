FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and the Patriots Organization are showing their support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin ahead of their game on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game on Monday night.

The 3 in the 30 yard line at Gillette Stadium was spray-painted blue in a show of support.

“It was great to get some positive news,” said Pats tight end Hunter Henry of word that Hamlin was awake and able to FaceTime with his teammates.

“To finally get some good news was huge.”

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said the entire team was behind Hamlin as he continues to recover.

“We care about that guy, we care about him as a person, not just as a football player,” Judon said.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick said he expects Sunday’s game with the Bills will be “emotional” but the Patriots are going there to try to win a football game.

