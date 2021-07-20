FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have signed defensive end Ronnie Perkins to a rookie contract, leaving only one member of their 2021 draft class unsigned with training camp set to open next week.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, a second-round pick out of Alabama, is the lone rookie yet to agree to terms on a contract.

Perkins, a third-round pick out of Oklahoma, played in 33 career games with 25 starts for the Sooners and finished his college career with 99 total tackles, including 16 1/2 sacks.

The Patriots will be looking for both he and Barmore to inject some youth into a defensive line that returns Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise, along with free agent pickups Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)