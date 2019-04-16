New England Patriots sign veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, then-Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, in Denver. Demaryius Thomas is playing for a team other than the Broncos for the first time in his career after Tuesday's, Oct. 30 trade to the Houston Texans. The receiver won't have long to miss Denver though, with the Texans visiting the Broncos on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots made a big free agent signing on Tuesday that should certainly bolster their offensive attack in 2019.

The team announced the signing of longtime Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Josh McDaniels spent nearly two seasons coaching the 31-year-old Georgia native in Denver before taking the offensive coordinator job in New England.

Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 688 catches, 9,330 yards, and 62 touchdowns in 132 career games.

He was a member of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 championship season.

The veteran suffered a torn Achilles last season after being traded to the Houston Texans.

New England also re-signed restricted free agent defensive back Jonathan Jones.

The financial terms and length of the deals were not immediately available.

