Patriots star battling illness ahead of Super Bowl

ATLANTA (WHDH) — New England Patriots star linebacker Dont’a Hightower missed practice Thursday due to an illness.

Hightower, 28, was listed on the team’s official injury report as “did not participate.” The severity of his illness was not clear.

While the Super Bowl is still a couple of days away, there was no immediate word on Hightower’s status moving forward.

The veteran tallied 48 tackles, one sack, and one interception during the regular season.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Brown, who had been nursing a calf injury, was a full practice participant.

