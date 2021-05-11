Patriots star James White fulfills promise to mother, late father by graduating college

(WHDH) — Patriots running back James White fulfilled a promise he made to his parents years ago by earning his college degree.

White graduated from the University of Wisconsin over the weekend with a degree in life sciences communication.

It’s been seven years since White last played a snap for the Badgers, but no matter how long it was going to take him, he says he was determined to get his diploma.

“I’m happy my wife and parents kept me motivated to finally finish it and to be done,” he said.

White said he’s been taking classes since last spring and his goal was to surprise his parents with a completed degree. But, after his dad was killed in a crash last September he decided to tell his mom, who’s still recovering from her injuries sustained in the wreck, about his educational endeavor.

“Every offseason her and my dad asked if I was taking classes and when I was gonna get it done,” White said. She “started clapping her hands and was excited that I was actually doing it.”

White said he is not exactly sure what he wants to do with his degree, but he says the pandemic has identified a need for the field.

“Life science communication was a huge factor relaying messages on how the vaccine or how covid can affect different people,” he said. “Not everyone is going to understand the scientific way of speaking and find a way for everybody to understand and make an informed decision. I think that’s most important.”

He is not the only Patriots player to recently complete his course load — cornerback Joejuan Williams also graduated from Vanderbilt with a degree in sociology.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)