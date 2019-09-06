Patriots star Josh Gordon sheds light on substance abuse battle, says he’s looking forward to new season

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star wide receiver Josh Gordon shared a statement on Friday addressing his longtime battle with substance abuse, his desire to keep getting better, and his unwavering commitment to football, and his team.

Gordon stepped away from the Patriots in December just before the playoffs, saying it was time for him to take his “mental health very seriously.”

The 28-year-old veteran was subsequently placed on the reserve/commissioner suspended list for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The Patriots had expressed their support for Gordon up until he was reinstated in August.

Gordon broke his silence Friday, opening up on Twitter about everything that’s been going on his life.

“Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season. It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year,” Gordon wrote.

Gordon went on to thank the NFL, the Patriots, family, friends, and fans for standing by him during his absence from the game.

“I am entirely grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA and the Patriots organization,” Gordon wrote. “I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue.”

Gordon, who played a crucial role for the Patriots receiving corps last season, is asking the public not to judge his past as he gears up for a new season with the Patriots.

“I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field,” Gordon concluded.

The 12 games he played for the Patriots last year is the most he’s played in one season since 2013, his second year in the league.

