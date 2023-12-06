BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was off the field and on center stage Tuesday, giving back by hosting a karaoke coat drive.

Judon hosted the event in Boston, partnering with the organization Bridge Over Troubled Waters to pass out more than 250 coats to teens in need.

“I just love karaoke and singing, as y’all can tell, is really a part of my life,” he said. “So, [we’re] just trying to get them in here just for a good time — a short time — and give them something that they can take home and wear throughout the harsh winter in the Boston area.”

Judon sang and spent time bonding with teens, knowing this is not exactly an easy time of year for most.

“[We want to] make sure that they know they are not left out and they are not forgotten and nobody is overlooking them and people still care about them,” he said.

“I just love singing,” Judon continued. “It just calms my spirits and soul.”

Tuesday afternoon’s event took place at Viva Karaoke in Boston.

An annual event, Judon said opportunities to give back through programs like this are what keeps him going.

