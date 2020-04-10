Patriots star Stephon Gilmore donates $24K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and UnitedHealthcare of New England teamed up to donate $24,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

The funds will be distributed in gift cards to grocery stores and pharmacies to members and their families in need of financial support during the pandemic.

According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, the funds will help local families put more than 5,000 meals on their tables.

