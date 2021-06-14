FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore was not on hand for the first day of mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Monday.

Gilmore, who was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to make $7 million.

The 31-year-old veteran wants a new contract, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Gilmore is also rehabbing from a partially torn quadriceps, an injury that he suffered in a loss to the Miami Dolphins last season.

When asked Monday about Gilmore’s whereabouts, head coach Bill Belichick told reporters, “There’s a lot of players we haven’t seen at OTAs. All of the players are important. I’d like to have all of them.”

Quarterback Cam Newton was present and he took the field with his teammates after suffering a hand injury during voluntary workouts last week.

