Patriots stars Matthew Slater, James White help kids in need of winter clothing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Before Patriots Matthew Slater and James White face off against the Vikings Sunday, they faced off against each other, trying to bag the warmest winter clothes for kids in need.

“I think it’s important to give back, and for us as Patriots, you learn about giving back as soon as you step into the building,” White said.

“I think it’s important to pause and realize how blessed and how fortunate we are and take the time to give back,” Slater added.

The friendly competition supports Cradles to Crayons, a non-profit devoted to helping homeless and low-income children. They say winter clothing is most needed.

“Here in Massachusetts, there are about 268,000 young children who are at risk of not having warm clothing, a winter coat, or hat for the coming winter,” said Cradles to Crayons Founder Lynn Margherio.

To support the non-profit, Bank of America presented a $1 million dollar check to help the charity build a permanent warehouse.

“Lynn, thank you for all that you do. You inspire us. You and your team for all that you do for the children of Boston and elsewhere across the country. You are the driving force behind Cradles,” said Dean Athanasia of Bank of America.

“‘To whom much is given, much is required.’ It’s an honor for me to be able to give back and get involved in things like this, so God bless you guys,” Slater said.

