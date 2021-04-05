Patriots stars team up with doctors to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine

(WHDH) — Some Patriots stars teamed up with doctors to help tackle tough questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater sat down with those special guests — one of the doctors is Slater’s wife.

Dr. Shahzard Slater is a clinical pathologist and she had a little fun answering all of the Patriots wide receiver’s questions.

“Will the vaccine delivers a microchip into my body,” Slater asked?

“That’s another great question and the answer is absolutely not,” Dr. Slater said. “There’s oversight over what is put inside the vials of vaccine that go out to the public. So those are checked and double-checked.”

The doctors and players are encouraging everyone to get a vaccine as soon as they’re eligible.

