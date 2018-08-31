Patriots start cutting down roster, release 5 players

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The deadline for the New England Patriots to send in their 53-man roster is this weekend and the club began the cutdown process on Friday by releasing five players.

Defensive lineman Frank Herron, cornerback Ryan Lewis, wide receiver Devin Lucien, running back Khalfani Muhammad and wide receiver Paul Turner were all released, the team announced.

All 32 teams must reduce their rosters by 4 p.m. on Saturday. Players who are released can sign with other teams.

The Patriots kick off the regular season on Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans.

