Patriots superfan gets Super Bowl LIII champions tattoo

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Babikian is inking his loyalty to the Patriots.

The superfan from Everett has a new tattoo with a bold prediction – Super Bowl 53 champions.

“It’s the real deal, not colored in, not fake,” Babikian said.

It all started with a bet with his friend.

“He said, ‘Hey, make an Instagram post. If you get 10,000 likes, you have to get a Super Bowl 53 tattoo,'” he said. “I got 10,000 likes in 10 hours. I was sweating, but I have to be a man of my word.”

Babikian isn’t stopping with the ink. He also started the spike challenge to help raise money for Best Buddies International. Best Buddies works with children living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I’m the spike king,” he said. “All you’ve got to do is show off your best spike.”

Babikian definitely has a heart for New England.

“It’s about everyone else. It’s a teamwork team effort, and I always try to push anything that I can in a positive light,” he said.

