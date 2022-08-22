FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Patriots superfan received a special surprise and team support in her battle against breast cancer before Friday night’s game.

“I’m shocked,” said Kara Doolittle, “I can’t believe it happened.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited Doolittle onto the field to meet rock legend Jon Bon Jovi before the game Friday night.

The lucky fan was also surprised with an invitation to be an ambassador at New England’s Crucial Catch game later this season. “The crucial catch foundation itself is super important to me because it’s all about early detection for cancer,” said Doolittle. “And my cancer actually got caught accidentally because I had another injury.”

The games honor people who are currently battling cancer, as well as survivors.

Doolittle’s story caught the Patriots’ attention after she tweeted at then-Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who recovered from skin cancer in 2018, that she was inspired by his brave battle.

“The Patriots have always been a source of happiness for me with cancer and with everything going on with my ankle and with all the surgeries I’ve had,” Doolittle said.

The Connecticut native said she’s always had a lifelong love for the Patriots.

“I was born a Patriots fan,” said Doolittle. “My father was one of the biggest Patriots fans I’ve ever known in my entire life.”

Doolittle said her time with the Patriots has provided some of the best days of her life and she’s even negotiating with Kraft to have her wedding on the field.

“So Mr. Kraft said it depends on the date but I may already be getting a divorce because my boyfriend/fiancé is actually an Eagles fan and he says he will not get married on the Gilette Stadium 50-yard line,” said Doolittle. “I actually invited Boyd, the Patriots dog, to be our ring bearer, no matter where we get married.”

