Patriots take edge rusher Ronnie Perkins at 96

The New England Patriots used the compensatory pick it received for losing Tom Brady as a free agent to Tampa Bay as it selected Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins with the 96th overall pick.

The pick before, the Buccaneers finished the non-compensatory Day 2 picks by taking Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who was the third member of the Irish offensive line taken in the second and third rounds.

