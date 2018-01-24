Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski appears on injury report with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been officially removed from the team’s injury report, but tight end Rob Gronkowski was added to it.

Wednesday’s injury report listed Gronkowski as a “did not participate.” The 28-year-old departed Sunday’s AFC Championship after Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church delivered a devastating  helmet-to-helmet hit.

Brady is no longer listed as questionable with a right hand injury.

It’s not clear if Gronkowski will play in the Super Bowl.

