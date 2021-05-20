Patriots team plane delivers 500K COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador

Secretaría de Comunicaciones de la Presidencia de la República de El Salvador

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots team plane recently delivered 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador, the country announced on social media.

El Salvador’s secretary of communications shared photos of the plane dropping off the vaccines as the country continues its push to battle back against the pandemic.

“We know that this fight has been difficult, but we have not given up for a moment,” a tweet shared by the secretary of communications’ Twitter account stated.

In April 2020, Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the plane to China to pickup more than a million N95 respiratory masks to help protect Bay State healthcare professionals as COVID-19 ravished the region.

Gillette Stadium, the home of the Patriots, started hosting a mass vaccination site in January — which marked the first largescale site in the Northeast.

 

