Patriots team plane delivers 500K COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots team plane recently delivered 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador, the country announced on social media.

El Salvador’s secretary of communications shared photos of the plane dropping off the vaccines as the country continues its push to battle back against the pandemic.

“We know that this fight has been difficult, but we have not given up for a moment,” a tweet shared by the secretary of communications’ Twitter account stated.

In April 2020, Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the plane to China to pickup more than a million N95 respiratory masks to help protect Bay State healthcare professionals as COVID-19 ravished the region.

Gillette Stadium, the home of the Patriots, started hosting a mass vaccination site in January — which marked the first largescale site in the Northeast.

La llegada de este noveno lote de vacunas contra el #COVID19 se traduce en esperanza para toda una nación. 🇸🇻♥️ pic.twitter.com/oZDFOFo3J5 — Secretaría de Comunicaciones (@ComunicacionSV) May 19, 2021

Hace siete días, no comprometíamos con alcaldes hondureños a donar vacunas, al mismo tiempo recibíamos otro lote. Hoy, continuamos recibiendo más lotes de este fármaco que nos ayuda en la lucha contra la pandemia del #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/RhmEWC9jSr — Secretaría de Comunicaciones (@ComunicacionSV) May 19, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)