FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are slated to hold training camp sessions in front of fans at Gillette Stadium this week.

Fans will be welcomed back to training camp for the first time in nearly two years when practices begin on the field behind Gillette on Wednesday.

The team also announced open practices on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All of the practices will get underway at 9:45 a.m. with gates opening to fans at 8:30 a.m.

Season ticket holders will be invited to attend an in-stadium practice on Aug. 6. The public will be able to attend an in-stadium practice on Aug. 10.

The Patriots will kickoff the 2021 season with a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

