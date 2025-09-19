FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - This weekend, the New England Patriots will induct two team legends into the team’s hall of fame, wide receiver Julian Edelman and head coach Bill Parcells.

Edelman ranks second all time in Pats history for receptions and ninth in touchdowns. The Super Bowl 53 MVP spent his entire 12-year career in New England and was apart of three Super Bowl wins.

Edelman’s fingertip catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 is one of the defining moments of the team’s memorable 28-3 comeback.

Parcells was the Patriots head coach from 1993 through 1996 and led the team to its first playoff berth in eight years in 1994. In doing so, he was named NFL Coach of the Year.

Parcells also led the Patriots to their first division title in a decade in 1996 and their second Super Bowl appearance.

