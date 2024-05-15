FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots will take the field in London later this year as they play one of five scheduled international NFL games in the 2024 season.

The NFL announced its slate of international games on Wednesday. Slated for Oct. 20, the league’s fourth international game of the year will pit the Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

“Ready for the UK!” the Patriots wrote in a post on X.

The Patriots will travel to the United Kingdom one year after they faced the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. The team previously played two games in London in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

The Jaguars, who will play the Chicago Bears in Week 6, immediately before their game against the Patriots, will make their 12th and 13th London appearances this year.

Outside the Patriots, Jaguars matchup and the Jaguars, Bears game, the 2024 NFL international schedule will include a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets in London; a game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants in Munich, Germany; and a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil.

“We are delighted to announce these exciting matchups across London and Munich, in addition to the historic first game in São Paulo, Brazil, to complete the 2024 International Games slate,” said NFL Executive Vice President Peter O’Reilly in the league’s Wednesday announcement. “As the league and its 32 teams continue to prioritize international growth, we look forward to building on the incredible fan experiences seen in Europe while taking the game to new fans in South America.”

