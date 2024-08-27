FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will release quarterback Bailey Zappe, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

Zappe, who logged 14 appearances over two seasons with the Patriots, played 10 games for New England last year and took over as the Patriots’ starter after coaches benched former first string quarterback Mac Jones.

After New England drafted Drake Maye with the third pick in this year’s NFL draft, and after the team signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the offseason, though, Reiss said team officials told Zappe he will be waived.

Reiss cited ESPN sources in his reporting. Several other outlets reported the same news Tuesday morning.

The Patriots previously waived Zappe before the 2023 season before signing him to their practice squad and promoting him throughout the season as Jones stumbled. Though the team could attempt a similar move this fall, experts said they are unlikely to do so after signing Brissett, drafting Maye, and also selecting quarterback Joe Milton III.

All NFL teams are required to finalize their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

As of around 12 p.m., the Patriots still had to cut 21 additional players in order to meet the deadline.

The Patriots wrapped up their preseason on Thursday of last week and are scheduled to open the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo had not publicly announced who he would select as his starting quarterback against Cincinnati as of Tuesday afternoon.

