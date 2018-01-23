Patriots to wear road white jerseys in Super Bowl LII against Eagles

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - In 12 out of the last 13 Super Bowls, the team wearing white has emerged victorious. The New England Patriots will take the field in Minnesota on Feb. 4 in their road whites when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots are 3-0 in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick while wearing white. The Eagles will likely wear their forest green jerseys.

Home team, away jerseys.#Patriots elect to wear white for #SuperBowl; team is 3-0 in white in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. #GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/nnBNqSzrlW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2018

The Patriots most notably wore white when they staged the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history last season. The team erased a 28-3 second-half deficit and knocked off the Atlanta Falcons. They were also in white when Malcolm Butler intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to secure a win in Super Bowl XLIX.

Super Bowl LII will mark the second time New England and Philadelphia square off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots will be considered the home team in this year’s Super Bowl.

