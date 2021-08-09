FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are preparing to welcome a full venue of fans back to Gillette Stadium this week for their opening preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

Football fans will be allowed back inside the stadium for the first time since the Patriots suffered a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans in January 2020. Since then, Gillette Stadium has implemented many site modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic and upgraded several fan areas to improve the guest experience.

Tickets to all Gillette Stadium events will be accessible via mobile device only, the team said in a news release. The venue has gone cashless and added many touchless features, including cash-to-card Visa machines.

The south end zone concourse has also been renovated with a new 11,660-square-foot video board.

While vaccinations will not be required for fans’ stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of the virus within 48 hours prior to the event.

Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask to all stadium events.

The Patriots and Redskins are slated to kickoff on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

