Patriots trade TE Jacob Hollister to Seahawks

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have traded tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports Seattle is sending New England a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for Hollister.

No conditions on this pick, as it turns out. The Patriots fetch Seattle’s 2020 seventh rounder, while the Seahawks get an athletic TE they’ll try to develop in their offense. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2019

Hollister, 25, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with New England. He signed as a rookie free agent out of Wyoming in 2017.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder tallied eight receptions for 94 yards in 23 regular season games.

Hollister was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 8 and missed New England’s run to a sixth Super Bowl win.

