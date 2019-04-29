Patriots trade TE Jacob Hollister to Seahawks

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have traded tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.
ESPN’s Field Yates reports Seattle is sending New England a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for Hollister.
Hollister, 25, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with New England. He signed as a rookie free agent out of Wyoming in 2017.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder tallied eight receptions for 94 yards in 23 regular season games.
Hollister was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 8 and missed New England’s run to a sixth Super Bowl win.
