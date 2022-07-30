FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Mac Jones had a less than stellar warm-up Saturday while third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe got a chance to step up during the New England Patriots’ fourth straight day of practice.

Jones went 6-of-12 with an interception during 11-on-11’s on Saturday, while Zappe stood in for backup QB Brian Hoyer, who was absent from camp.

The 23-year-old Texan was picked up by New England in the 4th round as pick #137, following four years at Houston Baptist and a year at Western Kentucky as a graduate student.

The rookie said he has been making the most of the opportunities he has been given so far.

“I’ve been able to ask questions when, you know, I needed to get some answers out of certain things and everybody’s been great,” Zappe told the media on Saturday. “I have more time to continue to go over everything and the more reps and the more times we’re able to practice, come out here as a team and continue to practice together, we’ll continue to get better.”

The Patriots will have Sunday off before picking up practice again on Monday in full gear.

