Patriots unveil new home, away uniforms ahead of 2020 season

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - For the first time in 20 years, the New England Patriots will sport a new primary uniform this upcoming season, the organization announced Monday.

What was previously known as the team’s alternate uniform has been promoted to the team’s home primary uniform, Patriots.com reported.

An entirely new designed uniform will also be worn during away games.

The team’s blue-on-blue home uniform — a design that debuted in 2016 as part of the NFL’s “Color Rush” series — will now be worn as a primary uniform for games at Gillette Stadium. The uniform has undergone minor tweaks, including changes to the fonts on both the numbers and nameplates.

When the Patriots hit the road, they’ll feature a fresh new white uniform with strong red and blue stripes on the shoulders and blue numbers outlined in silver and red. They’ll also wear navy blue pants.

The Patriots have gone 6-1 when wearing the Color Rush uniform.

